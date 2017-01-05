COPENHAGEN Jan 5 Danske Bank on Thursday lowered its forecast for Denmark's economic growth this year, but warned that there is a risk of economic overheating within the next few years, the bank said in a note.

Denmark's biggest bank said it now expected the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1.5 percent in 2017 down from a September estimate of 1.7 percent.

It said it expected the Danish economic recovery to remain on track, supported by a growing labour force and stronger global and domestic demand.

"There is a risk of the economy overheating within the next few years, although it could also take the opposite course," it said.

It said it expected the Danish economy to grow by 1.8 percent next year, its first forecast for 2018. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)