* Denmark cuts 2012 deficit view to 3.8 pct of GDP

* Cuts 2013 deficit view to 1.7 pct of GDP

* Budget helped by record low interest rates, pension tax

* Slightly trims 2012 GDP growth forecast, 2013 steady

By Mette Fraende and Erik Matzen

COPENHAGEN, May 25 Historically low interest rates, taxes on pension returns and improved consumer confidence prompted Denmark's centre-left government to cut its budget deficit estimates on Friday for the second time in a month.

It came a day after the country's central bank trimmed interest rates to help take some heat out of the crown currency, which is attracting safe-haven flows from the euro zone crisis.

The finance ministry lowered its estimate of Denmark's public sector deficit in 2012 to 3.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), down from a forecast of 4.1 percent given last month in a convergence report to Brussels.

It cut its 2013 deficit to 1.7 percent of GDP instead of 1.9 percent.

"This does not mean that the crisis is over. On the contrary," said minister for economic affairs and the interior, Margrethe Vestager in a statement.

"The need for real and sustainable economic reforms are urgent in many countries," she said.

The new 2012 deficit is seen at 70.4 billion Danish crowns ($11.92 billion), down from an earlier estimate of 75.1 billion.

The forecast for the public sector deficit next year was lowered to 32.6 billion crowns from a figure of 35.2 billion.

"The lower deficit on the general government finances is primarily due to higher revenues from the pension yield taxation," the finance ministry said in the report, adding low interest rates had also helped.

The yield on Denmark's benchmark bond is at just 1.26 percent, down from 1.67 percent at an auction a month ago.

SLOW RECOVERY

Helping drive this are moves by Denmark's Nationalbank, which has cut interest rates to a record low to tame the crown, which has been driven up by demand for non-euro assets as investors seek to weather the debt crisis.

Some analysts said more cuts will be needed to keep the crown, which tracks the euro, down.

A number of economists have forecast that the Danish leading interest rate will hit zero for the first time ever in the coming months, following Thursday's cuts.

Denmark is slowly recovering from its deepest economic crisis since World War Two, but it has partly been held back by sluggish private consumption after a property bubble burst.

The ministry estimated the fiscal effect of this at 0.5 per cent of GDP in 2012.

Consumer confidence has seen steady improvement from a negative 9.8 points in December last year to positive 0.6 points in April.

The government also slightly trimmed its forecast of economic growth for this year compared with a preliminary forecast given last month and kept its growth view for next year steady.

It now forecast GDP growth this year of 1.1 percent from a figure of 1.2 percent given last month, and kept its 2013 GDP growth projection steady at 1.5 percent.

Danish GDP shrank 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 from the third quarter, putting the country back in recession, revised data showed at the end of March.