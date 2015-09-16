(Releads on rate expectations, adds cbank governor comments)

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 Danish central bank governor Lars Rohde said on Wednesday the money markets appear to be pricing in an interest rate hike, but he declined to say when and by how much the bank will lift its main rate.

The spread in the money market for one-month interest rates between Denmark and the euro zone has narrowed to -0.2 percentage points from -0.8 points in February, showing that investors expect Danish rates to be closer to their ECB peers.

Denmark's benchmark, the certificate of deposit rate, has been at -0.75 percent, compared with the ECB's deposit rate of -0.2 percent, since February after four cuts in less than two months when the crown currency came under heavy pressure to strengthen.

"The negative spread to the euro area in the Danish money market has become smaller. One could interpret it as the market's expectation for gradual increases in interest rates," Rohde told reporters.

Some Danish analysts expect a rate hike could come at any time while others see a rise or two by the end of the year.

Speculators poured money into Danish assets at the start of the year, betting Denmark would drop its three-decade-old currency peg, following a move by the Swiss central bank to scrap its cap on the franc against the euro.

That pressure lead Denmark to cut interest rates, intervene heavily in the foreign exchange market and suspend government debt issuance in a bid to relieve demand for the crown.

The government plans to resume bond issuance as of October, but the central bank said it would not hesitate to suspend issuance again if need be.

"We have plenty of tools to achieve the objective of keeping the crown stable," Rohde told Reuters after the bank issued its quarterly economic forecasts.

ECONOMIC UPSWING

The bank trimmed its forecast for economic growth in 2015 but said overall the country was heading for an upswing and the government should move away from fiscal stimulus policies.

It expected the economy to grow 1.8 percent this year, lower than its previous forecast of 2.0 percent, mainly because of lower exports and private consumption earlier this year. It kept its 2016 forecast at 2.1 percent.

It said Denmark's growth potential is between 1.0 percent and 1.3 percent per year with a steady workforce and the country needed more in employment to reach stronger growth rates such the forecasted 1.8 percent for this year. The labour markets has improved with an increasing work force in 26 consecutive months.

Denmark's economy is largely export-driven, so it depends on the fortunes of neighbours such as Germany and Sweden, the largest buyers of its goods.

A new centre-right government has been in place since July and promised to freeze state spending at current levels, although it relies on support in parliament of the populist Danish People's Party, who advocate more spending.