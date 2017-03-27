COPENHAGEN, March 27 Denmark's public sector
deficit proved to be smaller than expected last year, but the
positive surprise should not tempt the government to diverge
from a plan to gradually tighten fiscal policy, economists said
on Monday.
Excluding one-offs, the public sector deficit fell to 18.6
billion crowns ($2.7 bln) in 2016 from 33.6 billion the year
before, the statistics office said; far below the government's
December forecast of 29.3 billion.
The decrease was primarily due to the fact that government
spending increased less than initially planned, which has also
dented economic growth, Danske Bank's chief economist Las Olsen
wrote in a research note.
The new figures mean that the Danish government could afford
to stimulate the economy by increasing public investments or cut
taxes, but that would not necessarily be a good idea, he added.
"Right now there's no need for extra speed in the economy as
employment is already increasing month for month, and the
unemployment is no longer high," Olsen said. "More speed would
probably mean a hard slowdown soon".
Olsen's comments were echoed by Nykredit's chief economist
Tore Stramer who said the government should stick to its planned
gradual tightening of fiscal policy over the coming years.
Chief economist Steen Bocian of lobby group The
Confederation of Danish Enterprise said he hoped for reforms to
expand the workforce and increase the productivity; something
the central bank and the liberal minority government have also
called for.
($1 = 6.8468 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)