(Adds executive quotes, details)
By Annabella PultzNielsen
COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 Denmark's central bank said
on Wednesday it had seen limited impact on the country's economy
from Britain's decision to leave the European Union, but a
shortage of skilled and unskilled labour could threaten a
fragile economic recovery.
The central bank said the economy is expected to grow 0.9
percent this year, down from its June forecast of 1.0 percent.
It also cut its 2017 forecast to 1.5 percent from the 1.6
percent estimated in June.
The economy may expand by another 1.8 percent in 2018, if
the work force grows.
"It is important that there will be enough work force if
this turnaround should not stall," central bank President Lars
Rohde said at the bank's quarterly review of Danish economy.
Lack of workers has reached the same level as when the
labour market heated up in the middle of the previous decade, he
added.
Economic growth towards the end of the decade is based on
expectations that exports will grow 3.1 percent in 2017 and 2.7
percent in 2018, compared with 0.7 this year.
Rohde said despite lower growth in general exports and
consumption in the aftermath of Britain's vote on its EU
membership, things are developing positively in the
export-driven Danish economy.
