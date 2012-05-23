* Retail sales data now includes petrol stations

By John Acher

COPENHAGEN, May 23 A new series of retail sales data for March suggests the Danish economy stayed stuck in recession in the first quarter of this year, economists said on Wednesday.

Denmark is the weakest-performing economy in the Nordic region, its recovery from the 2009 plunge in the wake of the financial crisis taking a painfully slow path.

Gross domestic product grew 1.0 percent in 2011, but revised fourth-quarter data published at the end of March showed the economy was technically in recession in the second half of last year.

Statistics Denmark introduced a new series of retail sales data on Wednesday, including sales at petrol stations, which it said accounted for about 8 percent of total retail sales in Denmark over the past 12 months.

The new index, which also included other methodological changes, showed that retail sales grew 0.8 percent in March month-on-month after falling 0.3 percent in February and dropping 0.7 percent in January.

That added up to a 0.7 percent decline in the first quarter from the fourth quarter, a Statistics Denmark official said.

That compares with retail sales figures published on May 1 according to the old method, showing a 0.2 percent increase in March month-on-month after 0.1 percent rises in February and January, and a quarter-on-quarter fall of 0.1 percent.

Danske Bank chief economist Steen Bocian said in a note to clients the new data pointed to weak first-quarter private consumption, a significant component of GDP.

Bocian noted that the new retail sales index showed a weaker development in January and February than the old index and added: "The nice growth in retail sales in March can therefore unfortunately not be seen as an indication that the trend in consumption has now turned for the better."

Bocian said that if the drop in retail sales in the quarter reflected overall private consumption, then "we must unfortunately conclude that the Danish economy was with a high likelihood also in recession in the first quarter."

He noted that Danish exports had been unimpressive.

Nykredit Markets senior economist Tore Stramer said the new retail data reinforced a picture of stagnant private consumption familiar from other indicators.

"It is more or less the same picture you have seen, that consumption has been stable in the first quarter of 2012," Stramer said. "The likelihood that we are going to see a recession in the first quarter of 2012 is quite high."

Jyske Bank senior economist Niels Ronholt also said that the new data did not alter the big picture.

"Overall it looks like weak private consumption, and, also on the basis of the old figures, I would assume a decrease in private consumption for the first quarter," Ronholt said.

Statistics Denmark will publish first-quarter GDP on May 31.

Bocian said first-quarter GDP growth was likely very close to zero. "But whether it's above or below I'm not certain."

"If GDP also fell in the first quarter, then we must say that the Danish economy once again has been hit harder by the economic cycle than the rest of Europe," Bocian said. (Reporting by John Acher; editing by Stephen Nisbet)