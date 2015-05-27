COPENHAGEN May 27 Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt will call for an election on Wednesday, three Danish news sites and agencies reported, citing unnamed sources.

Election fever has been running high in recent days, with the government on Tuesday promising a spending package of 39 billion Danish crowns, and raising its economy forecasts.

An election must be called by Sept. 14. Only the prime minister chooses the timing of the election. (Reporting by Annabella Pults Nielsen and Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)