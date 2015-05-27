COPENHAGEN May 27 Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt has called a news conference for 0900 GMT on Wednesday, her office said.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the prime minister was likely to call this week for a national election and local media have since reported that she would do so at a meeting on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen and Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Jason Neely)