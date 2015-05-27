US STOCKS-Wall Street drops with oil prices, health bill vote awaited
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
COPENHAGEN May 27 Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt has called a news conference for 0900 GMT on Wednesday, her office said.
Sources told Reuters on Friday that the prime minister was likely to call this week for a national election and local media have since reported that she would do so at a meeting on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen and Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Jason Neely)
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.