COPENHAGEN Oct 11 PensionDanmark became the
latest manager of retirement funds to branch out in the hunt for
higher returns, saying it would invest 1.6 billion euros in
energy infrastructure in Europe and the United States.
The Danish pensions group would establish a new fund,
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and initially commit 800
million euro for investments in energy-related assets other than
wind energy over the next three to four years.
"In response to the very low bond yields and uncertain
economic outlook, PensionDanmark is increasing its investments
in various types of infrastructure," said Torben Moger, managing
director of PensionDanmark.
The group, which has 618,000 members and 125 billion Danish
crowns ($21.62 billion) in assets under management, has already
invested in wind energy projects, including with Germany's E.ON
and Danish state-owned oil and gas group DONG Energy
.
The first 800 million euros investments in the fund would
include electricity transmission, water supply and biomass-based
power generation and would be focused on Europe and the United
States, the group said.
PensionDanmark would then invest another 800 million euros
itself over the next four to five years in projects which could
also include wind energy, and which could be outside Europe and
the United States.
The second round of investments would take PensionDanmark's
investments in infrastructure to about 10 percent of total
assets from currently just over 4 percent.
"Over the coming years, we aim to increase our exposure to
infrastructure significantly," Moger said.
Pension funds have increasingly been seen hunting for higher
returns through buying direct equity stakes in wind power
projects that are being shunned as too risky by banks and other
investors.
It is a major change for the funds, which favoured
government bonds for years until the debt crisis gripping Europe
turned this once low-risk strategy on its head and drove down
interest rates elsewhere, leaving few alternatives.
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's
biggest public pension fund, said last week it was considering
whether to diversify further into alternative assets including
infrastructure funds.
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners expect to raise a second
fund in three to four years time, which would be open to other
investors, PensionDanmark said.
