COPENHAGEN May 29 Three Danish opposition
parties have said they will seek a referendum on Denmark joining
the euro zone's banking union if parliament votes on such a
move.
A bill to bring Denmark's banking system under European
Central Bank supervision is likely to pass in a vote to be held
after a parliamentary election on June 18.
But three parties object, including the Eurosceptic Danish
People's Party, which is expected to do well in the coming
election.
A weighted average of more than 10 polls taken in recent
days shows that the three otherwise disparate parties - the DPP,
Red Green Alliance and Liberal Alliance - could together gain
62 seats in parliament, more than the 60-seat threshold that is
needed to call for a referendum.
"Our three parties have agreed to do what we can to avoid
Danish participation in the banking union," Simon Emil
Ammitzboll, a member of parliament for Liberal Alliance party,
told Reuters.
"The government and the majority have refused to hold a
referendum but we hope together to gain enough seats in the
parliament, so the electorate can have its say on this very
important issue," he said.
