COPENHAGEN Aug 6 Danish police evacuated an area of central Copenhagen on Tuesday following the discovery of a parked car with wires attached to it, local television reported.

"There are cables coming in and out of the vehicle and there are some suspicious items in it," a Copenhagen police spokesman told TV2 News.

A military bomb disposal unit has been called to the scene, he said.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Pravin Char)