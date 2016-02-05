COPENHAGEN Feb 5 Bacon is one of Denmark's best
known products but surging demand for Danish fashion means that
clothing exports are now worth more to the country than pork,
according to a report issued to mark Copenhagen Fashion Week,
which ended on Friday.
While lacking the international brand recognition of Italian
names such as Benetton or neighbouring Sweden's H&M, Danish
fashion sales abroad grew 7 percent in the first nine months of
last year to a record 23.9 billion crowns ($3.6 billion).
Exports of pig meat products, including the famous Danish
bacon, were 17.9 billion crowns in the same period, textile
industry organisation Wear said, figures confirmed by Statistics
Denmark.
"Fashion has a huge importance for total Danish exports and
the Danish economy," Wear said in its report, aimed to show that
apparel was just as economically important as pigs, a sector
"usually seen and highlighted as one of the cornerstones of
Danish exports".
Many European clothing brands have their products made in
developing markets such as China, and the Wear report did not
say what proportion of "Danish" fashion is manufactured abroad.
The country's fashion labels are not always instantly
recognisable as Danish. Brands owned by Denmark's Bestseller
group include Vero Moda and menswear producer Jack & Jones.
Tiger of Sweden has been Danish-owned since 2003.
"We make uncomplicated clothes that many men and women can
relate to. It's neither outré or very expensive and it is meant
for people who want fashionable everyday clothes," Copenhagen
Fashion Week CEO Eva Kruse told Reuters last year.
Designs on the catwalk on Thursday, by IC Group
designer Malene Birger, showed next winter's ranges would favour
black lace, burgundy leather and navy blue wool.
($1 = 6.6694 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)