COPENHAGEN, March 26 Denmark's defence ministry
said it planned to buy new fighter jets to replace a fleet of 30
operational F-16s.
The ministry said it was considering Saab's
Gripen fighter, Boeing's F-18 Super Hornet, Lockheed Martin
Corp's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the Eurofighter
Typhoon developed by BAE, Finmeccanica and
EADS.
It will decide on the type and number of jets to order
before the end of June 2015, the ministry said in an email. It
declined to comment on the expected cost.
Denmark, together with Britain, Australia, Canada, Turkey,
Italy, Norway, and the Netherlands, is helping fund the Lockheed
Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.