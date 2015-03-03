(Corrects wider band to 4.5 percent from 5 percent in fourth
paragraph)
COPENHAGEN, March 3 Denmark's foreign exchange
reserves hit a fresh all-time high after the central bank spent
168.7 billion Danish crowns ($25 billion) on intervention to
defend the national currency's peg to the euro, the central bank
said on Tuesday.
The reserves stood at 737.1 billion crowns at the end of
February, up from 564.1 billion at the end of January. Analysts
had expected reserves to build to 730 billion crowns.
The central bank has been selling crowns in the foreign
exchange market to help weaken the currency, which has been
straining against the upper end of a tight range to the euro. By
buying foreign currency, it has boosted reserves by 65 percent
since the start of the year.
Denmark, a European Union member but euro zone outsider,
keeps the crown within a 1 percent range around a central parity
rate of 7.46038 crowns per euro, although under ERM-II exchange
rate rules it is allowed a wider 4.5 percent band.
The crown hit highs of 7.43 to the euro in mid-January after
the Swiss central bank unexpectedly removed the franc's cap
against the single currency, prompting speculation that Denmark
would follow suit.
It then fell on Feb. 20 following comments by a government
adviser that the central bank would go to extremes to defend the
long-held policy, including capital controls if needed. The drop
was the largest since the euro's introduction..
On Tuesday, the crown was 0.04 percent weaker at 7.4530 per
euro.
($1 = 6.6551 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen and Sabina Zawadzki
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)