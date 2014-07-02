COPENHAGEN, July 2 Denmark's foreign exchange reserves, a monetary policy tool, rose to 438.2 billion Danish crowns ($80.27 billion) in June from 436.7 in May, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said it did not intervene in the foreign exchange market in June to steady the crown. ($1 = 5.4594 Danish Krones) (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Alison Williams)