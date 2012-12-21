COPENHAGEN Dec 21 While much of European
industry is flatlining or worse, Denmark's mink industry is
enjoying a bumper year, as fur is back in vogue and extreme
weather in China and Russia is giving an extra boost to the
business.
Denmark, home to the world's biggest fur auction house,
Kopenhagen Fur, produces about a quarter of the world's mink,
and is struggling to keep up with demand from a fast-growing
Chinese middle class. Mink now accounts for a third of Danish
exports to China.
Kopenhagen Fur opens its doors five times a year, selling
skins worth more than 130 million euros in five days, about
1,500 euros per second.
Last week's auction, the first of the season's five, drew
record turnout of 500 bidders for the pelts, 85 percent of which
were knocked down to Chinese buyers.
"As it looks now, we expect the 2012/2013 season to see
record high prices and volume," Kopenhagen Fur's managing
director Torben Nielsen said after the December auction.
The auction saw the average price per mink skin rise 12
percent to 582 Danish crowns ($100) compared with the previous
auction in September, the highest price the house has ever
recorded.
"Fur is so visibly in the high street fashion today. It is
overwhelming," Nielsen said. "And we were blessed with wonderful
weather ahead of the auction."
For wonderful weather, read unusually cold winters in Russia
and China; at the start of November, Moscow witnessed the
heaviest November snow in about 50 years, and Beijing residents
had to dress for the coldest week in 14 years at the start of
December.
"A good winter helps significantly. It is a bit silly to put
a fur coat under the Christmas tree in 20 degrees," Nielsen
said.
RECORD TURNOVER
Jens Christensen, of 142-year-old fur maker and fashion
house Birger Christensen, said the company briefly felt the
chill of the financial crisis in 2008 but is aiming for record
turnover this year, exceeding the 117 million crowns achieved in
2007.
"If today's trend continue, we will exceed that level this
year," he said.
"My feeling is that the most expensive items go first," he
said. "Consumers today will rather buy one very nice item than
three to four mediocre items."
Birger Christensen furs start at $3,400, and its top
offering, a coat made from 65 Russian sable, a brown-furred
marten, commands a price tag of $262,000.
Christensen, who is managing director and the fourth
generation to run the family business, sells about two of the
top-end coats a year and will typically deliver them himself,
along with a pattern cutter and designer to handle any final
adjustments.
The making of a luxury fur coat starts with farmers like
Knud Vest, who produces about 20,000 mink skins a year at his
farm 30 kilometres west of Copenhagen.
Each of the farm's 13,000 cages, arranged in up to 60 metre
long rows in 43 sheds, a re shared by two to four mink.
While Chinese mink farmers have now made China as big a
producer as Denmark, mink produced in Europe is of a higher
quality, according to European and Chinese buyers, thanks to
clean water supplies, better feed and higher veterinary
standards.
That means fur makers and designers buy sable in Russia and
mink primarily in Denmark at premiums of up to 40 percent over
Chinese pelts. Eastern Europe is also a big mink producer.
Also Michel Gouzik, a luxury fur maker in Bordeaux whose
family has been in the fur market for more than a century, said
he only buys mink from Denmark due to the quality.
Hong Kong-based fur skin merchant Timothy Everest, also a
board director at the Hong Kong Fur Federation, has travelled to
farms in rural China where conditions were poor and access to
clean water difficult.
"These animals are very susceptible to contaminated water.
If the water is not clean and sterile, the mink will pick up
diseases," he said. "They are extremely sensitive creatures and
will pick up a cold, just like children."
($1 = 5.6267 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Astrid Wendlandt in Paris; Editing by
Will Waterman)