COPENHAGEN, Sept 30 Denmark's economy grew in the second quarter of this year, the national statistics office said on Tuesday, revising its previous estimate of a contraction, but analysts said the change was technical in nature because a new methodology was used.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter rather than shrinking 0.3 percent, as the office had estimated last month. The figures issued in August put into doubt the government's full-year forecasts.

Year-on-year, the economy grew 0.3 percent against a previously estimated contraction of 0.1 percent.

The office had previously announced it would change its accounting to be in line with European Union practices, adjusting its numbers back to the 1960s.

"The new method gives a better picture of where the Danish economy is moving," Danske Bank chief economist Steen Bocian said. "Major revisions of Danish GDP are not unusual, but this time it is extraordinary due to the new method use by statistics office."

The data issued in August had been unexpected and led many analysts to call on the government to lower its growth forecast of 1.4 percent this year and 2.0 percent next year.

Despite Tuesday's upward revision, however, analysts remained sceptical of the government's target, especially after first quarter growth had been revised downwards to 0.1 percent from 0.6 percent.

"Today's upward revising does not change the fact that the government's forecast is looking way too positive," Nykredit Chief Analyst Tore Stramer wrote in a note, saying GDP would have to grow about 1.3 percent in both the third and fourth quarters each for the forecast to be reached.

"It is not realistic, considering the development of Europe's economy has been clear-cut negative during the summer," he wrote.

Economic growth in Germany, Denmark's largest trading partner by far, slumped in the second quarter, helping to bring euro zone growth to a standstill.

Just under half of Denmark's goods and services are sold to five countries, with more than 15 percent of all exports going to Germany and over 10 percent to Sweden, making the country especially vulnerable to the health of economies around it.

Just under half of Denmark's goods and services are sold to five countries, with more than 15 percent of all exports going to Germany and over 10 percent to Sweden, making the country especially vulnerable to the health of economies around it.

Britain, the United States and Norway are the other largest trade destinations. German GDP fell 0.2 percent as its own exports and investment floundered.