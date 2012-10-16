COPENHAGEN Oct 16 Danish Prime Minister Helle
Thorning-Schmidt reshuffled her cabinet on Tuesday, appointing
the junior coalition partner's new leader as growth and business
minister to revive a struggling banking sector and oversee
economic recovery.
In her new role, Annette Vilhelmsen, who was elected leader
of the Socialist People's Party on Saturday, is likely to
preside over a new wave of consolidation in the country's highly
fragmented banking industry.
Denmark has already introduced four packages to support a
sector that has been hit by bad debts from a burst property
bubble and rising writedowns on loans to struggling farmers.
Some 11 banks have been taken into state hands since the
start of the financial crisis and tougher writedown rules rolled
out in April are seen squeezing smaller lenders even further,
forcing mergers and acquisitions.
Holger Nielsen, also a member of the Socialist People's
Party, will take over as tax minister, the prime minister said.
The Socialist People's Party retains six ministers out of 22
in the government.
The "Red bloc" alliance of the Social Democrats, the
Socialist People's Party and the more centrist Social Liberals,
swept to power last year, ending a decade of centre-right rule
and giving Demark its first woman prime minister in
Thorning-Schmidt.
But the economy has continued to struggle and support for
the government has been falling in the face of criticism that it
has failed to stick to election promises to boost growth, cut
public transport prices, and protect unemployment benefits and
access to early retirement.
Denmark is expected to post slim growth this year and
remains the weakest-performing economy in the Nordic region,
held back by sluggish private consumption. The government has
forecast public sector deficits both this year and next.
Elections are not due until 2015.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Alison Williams)