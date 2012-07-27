* Scientists to gather data for territorial claim
* Denmark claim would overlap with Russia's, Canada's
By John Acher
COPENHAGEN, July 27 Denmark will dispatch a
scientific expedition to the Arctic Ocean at the end of the
month to gather data before it submits a formal claim to a vast
tract north of Greenland that includes the North Pole.
Such a claim would be made under the United Nations
Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), setting up a possible
clash of interests with fellow Arctic coastal states Russia and
Canada that are making their own claims.
"We need the data that we plan to acquire on this cruise,"
said Christian Marcussen, the expedition's chief scientist from
the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland. "But ... we are
quite confident that we will be able to make a submission."
Denmark admits it is interested in staking a claim to a part
of the planet believed to be rich in untapped oil and gas, but
rules out a unilateral "land grab" or being drawn into
confrontation over competing claims.
"I reject the confrontation scenarios that have been
presented in the media and academic circles," Klaus Holm,
Denmark's Arctic ambassador, said.
"If there is any area where every party has an interest in
cooperating, it is the Arctic. The challenge is so huge and the
areas are so vast."
The expedition will sail from Svalbard off northern Norway
on July 31 aboard the Swedish icebreaker "Oden" and will gather
seismic and depth data to substantiate a future possible claim,
for which the deadline for Denmark is November 2014.
DANISH FLAG AT POLE?
Denmark has identified five potential claim areas off the
Faroe Islands and Greenland - both parts of the Kingdom of
Denmark.
Copenhagen has already submitted claims for areas north and
south of the Faroes and for two areas south of Greenland to the
Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) which
assesses the scientific validity of such claims.
Any dispute would, however, need to be resolved through
negotiations between states, and not by the CLCS.
The other area Denmark has identified - likely to be the
most sensitive part of any future claim - is roughly 150,000
square kilometres (58,000 sq miles) extending north from
Greenland and including the North Pole.
For that claim to be credible, much depends on whether the
expedition is able to gather data to prove that the Lomonosov
Ridge, an underwater formation spanning 1,800 kilometres (1,118
miles) across the pole, is an extension of Greenland's land
mass.
Russian scientists claim that the ridge is an extension of
Russia's land mass, but that does not exclude that it could also
be an extension of Greenland and Canada, Marcussen said.
Under the U.N. convention, a country can extend its 200-
nautical-mile economic zone if it can prove that the continental
shelf is a natural extension of its land mass.
Russia caused controversy in 2007 when a mini-submarine took
the Russian flag to the seabed at the North Pole, sparking
accusations of imperialism.
Marcussen said he didn't rule out stopping at the pole to
plant a Danish flag on the ice, as his team did in 2009, if it
happened to be on the icebreaker's route.
But he said that was not the goal of the 45-day expedition
and that any flag would be removed after such a ceremony.
