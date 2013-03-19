COPENHAGEN, March 19 The Danish government on
Tuesday lowered growth expectations for the domestic economy in
2013 to 0.5-1.0 percent from a previous forecast of 1.2 percent.
"As 2012 ended disappointingly, we enter 2013 at a lower
level of GDP than expected. This suggests that we will have to
revise our estimates for annual growth in GDP in 2013," Economy
and Interior Minister Margaret Vestager said in the statement.
Denmark's gross domestic product contracted 0.9 percent in
the fourth quarter 2012. For the full year, the economy shrank
by 0.6 percent after a 1.1 percent expansion in 2011.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)