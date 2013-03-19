(Adds details, analyst quote)

COPENHAGEN, March 19 The Danish government on Tuesday lowered growth expectations for the domestic economy in 2013 to 0.5-1.0 percent from a previous forecast of 1.2 percent as a result of weak demand from the euro zone.

Denmark has been hurt in the wake of a burst property bubble which bruised confidence and private consumption and which has put the banking sector under pressure.

"As 2012 ended disappointingly, we enter 2013 at a lower level of GDP than expected," Economy and Interior Minister Margaret Vestager said in a statement releasing the latest forecast.

Denmark's triple A-rated economy struggled to stay out of recession last year.

The economy shrank by 0.6 percent in 2012 after a 1.1 percent expansion in 2011.

"They had a very high forecast which was very much out of line with what you could expect," said Steen Bocian, chief economist at Danske Bank.

"Now they have lowered it to something which is optimistic but still possible for the Danish economy." Danske Bank sees Danish growth at 0.4 percent this year.

In the final three months of the year, output contracted 0.9 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Sluggish exports, traditionally a driver of the Danish economy, have hampered economic recovery as demand in the euro zone has stayed weak.

The centre-left government announced a package of measures last month to try to revive growth, including cutting the corporate tax rate.