(Adds details, analyst quote)
COPENHAGEN, March 19 The Danish government on
Tuesday lowered growth expectations for the domestic economy in
2013 to 0.5-1.0 percent from a previous forecast of 1.2 percent
as a result of weak demand from the euro zone.
Denmark has been hurt in the wake of a burst property bubble
which bruised confidence and private consumption and which has
put the banking sector under pressure.
"As 2012 ended disappointingly, we enter 2013 at a lower
level of GDP than expected," Economy and Interior Minister
Margaret Vestager said in a statement releasing the latest
forecast.
Denmark's triple A-rated economy struggled to stay out of
recession last year.
The economy shrank by 0.6 percent in 2012 after a 1.1
percent expansion in 2011.
"They had a very high forecast which was very much out of
line with what you could expect," said Steen Bocian, chief
economist at Danske Bank.
"Now they have lowered it to something which is optimistic
but still possible for the Danish economy." Danske Bank sees
Danish growth at 0.4 percent this year.
In the final three months of the year, output contracted 0.9
percent compared to the previous quarter.
Sluggish exports, traditionally a driver of the Danish
economy, have hampered economic recovery as demand in the euro
zone has stayed weak.
The centre-left government announced a package of measures
last month to try to revive growth, including cutting the
corporate tax rate.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Stephen Nisbet)