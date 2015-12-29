(Adds Norway)
COPENHAGEN Dec 29 Border checks on train
passengers aimed at curbing the number of asylum seekers
entering Sweden from Denmark will cost Denmark's rail operator
nearly 1 million Danish crowns ($147,000) a day, the state-owned
company said on Tuesday.
Travellers have been able to cross borders between the two
Nordic countries without passports since the late 1950s. But
starting Jan. 4, all Sweden-bound trains will be stopped for
mandatory identification checks.
The identification checks will cost an estimated nine
million crowns a month, DSB, the rail company, said in a
statement. An expected decline in passenger numbers will
probably cost another 20 million crowns a month.
"Combined costs for identification control and lost revenue
are estimated to be around 1 million crowns a day in the first
month," a spokesman told Reuters. If the checks remain in place
for more than a month, "it might result in a fee on tickets to
Sweden to cover extraordinary costs".
The new border checks were instigated by Sweden, which has
tightened border controls and asylum rules to try to slow an
influx of migrants from war-torn Syria and elsewhere that is
expected to reach 190,000 this year. The country says its asylum
system cannot cope and that other European Union states must
take in more refugees.
In Norway, the newly appointed immigration minister
announced on Tuesday 40 proposals to tighten asylum rules. They
include reviewing whether unaccompanied minors seeking asylum
are still entitled to protection when they turn 18.
Norway, which has a population of 5.2 million, is not a
member of the European Union but is a member of the
passport-free Schengen zone.
"We want to have one of the toughest asylum policies in
Europe," Sylvi Listhaug of the populist Progress Party told a
news conference.
Norway's centre-right Conservatives and the anti-immigration
Progress Party have formed a minority government, so they need
the support of other parties in parliament to pass the measures.
Some opposition parties have already criticised the measures as
going too far.
Norway imposed stricter border controls on Nov. 24, after
neighbouring Sweden imposed tougher rules, and renewed them on
Dec. 18. They expire on Jan. 15, but Oslo has already warned
that it may renew them for up to three months from that date.
In Denmark, DSB said that on Monday it will start emptying
all trains at Copenhagen Airport, the last stop before a bridge
to Sweden. Passengers will have to enter the terminal and show
identification before re-boarding the train.
It has set up 34 staffed slots at the airport station to
check papers.
The checks will extend travel time by up to 45 minutes, DSB
said - longer than the 34-minute train journey between Sweden
and Denmark. Around 16,000 people make the trip every day.
($1 = 6.7992 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen in Copenhagen, Henrik Stolen and
Gwladys Fouche in Oslo,; Editing by Catherine Evans, Larry King)