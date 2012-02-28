COPENHAGEN Feb 28 The near-term outlook
for Danish manufacturing industry improved in February, the
national statistics office said on Tuesday.
The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator rose to 9
points from a revised 6 points in January, Statistics Denmark
said.
The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of
industrial companies their assessment of the coming three
months.
Further details in Danish available on the Danish national
statistics office's website www.dst.dk.
