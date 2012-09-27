COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 The near-term outlook for Danish manufacturing industry was steady in September, the national statistics office said on Thursday.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator was negative one point in September against a revised n egative one p oint in August, Statistics Denmark said.

The August figure was revised down from 0 points reported one month ago.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.

