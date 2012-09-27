COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 The near-term outlook for
Danish manufacturing industry was steady in September, the
national statistics office said on Thursday.
The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator was
negative one point in September against a revised n egative one
p oint in August, Statistics Denmark said.
The August figure was revised down from 0 points reported
one month ago.
The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of
industrial companies their assessment of the coming three
months.
Further details in Danish available on the Danish national
statistics office's website www.dst.dk
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)