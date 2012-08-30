* Aug manufacturing outlook slides to zero
* Unemployment rate creeps up 4.7 percent
* Economists say recession a step closer
* Investors still pile into short-term Danish debt
COPENHAGEN, Aug 30 Denmark moved a step closer
to its third recession in three years on Thursday as data
suggested manufacturing output would stagnate over coming
months, though investors still showed confidence in the
country's short-term debt.
The near-term manufacturing outlook worsened in August, the
national statistics office said, with the main confidence
indicator falling to zero from a positive 5 points in July, its
worst reading in three months.
That backed up a gloomy picture of the economy painted a day
earlier when numbers showed gross domestic product shrank by a
sharper-than-expected 0.5 percent in the second quarter after
just one quarter of thin growth.
"We are faring just as badly as crisis-hit Europe," Danske
Bank chief economist Steen Bocian said.
But debt markets took a different view, brushing off the
risk of another economic slump as they continued to pay for the
privilege of holding the country's short-term paper at a T-bill
auction.
"Today's (manufacturing) figures ...indicate whether the
negative growth from the second quarter will continue into the
third quarter," Nykredit senior economist Tore Stramer said.
"Unfortunately, it looks like it will."
Thursday's set of data also showed unemployment inched up to
4.7 percent in July from 4.6 percent in June - still far below
the average rate across Europe.
"The risk of negative growth in the third quarter, and
therefore a new technical recession, is definitely present...
The worsening pessimism is therefore also a warning that a
more long-term recession is looming," Stramer said.
Evidence was also mounting that the government would find it
tough to meet next year's budget targets, Danske Bank's Bocian
said.
"Today's figure for Danish industry indicate that growth
will be very low in the second half of the year, and we cannot
dismiss that the third quarter could also show falling GDP," he
added.
Presenting its budget on Monday, the government raised its
2013 GDP growth forecast to 1.7 percent, from an estimate in May
of 1.5 percent. It trimmed its 2012 view to 0.9 percent from 1.1
percent.
But Thursday's T-bill auction from the central bank showed
international investors seeking less risky assets are still
prepared to accord Danish paper "safe haven" status.
The overbid auction saw 11.46 billion Danish crowns ($1.93
billion) of bills sold, repeating the recent pattern of negative
yields on all three maturities.
