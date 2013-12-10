COPENHAGEN Dec 10 Denmark's EU-harmonised consumer price index (HICP) remained at 0.3 percent in November from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

In October the rate was also 0.3 percent.

The consumer price index (CPI) according to Denmark's national method rose 0.5 percent in November year-on-year, after a 0.7 percent increase in October, Statistics Denmark said.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen)