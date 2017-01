COPENHAGEN, March 10 Denmark's EU-harmonised consumer price index (HICP) rose 0.3 percent in February from the same month a year earlier, the statistics office said on Monday.

The rate slowed from a 0.8 percent increase in January.

The consumer price index (CPI) according to Denmark's national method rose 0.5 percent in February year-on-year, after a 1.0 percent rise in January, Statistics Denmark said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)