COPENHAGEN Dec 12 The Danish crown
hit a two-year high against the euro on Friday, in the wake of a
weak European Central Bank auction of cheap loans, making it
more likely Denmark may cut rates independently of ECB moves,
analysts said.
Analysts reckon the Danish central bank has tried to weaken
the currency by intervening to sell crowns for other currencies
this month, but the scale of intervention is unclear.
"We generally expect a rate cut at the beginning of the new
year, but if the crown continues to strengthen a rate cut could
come already before Christmas," economist Peter Bojsen Jakobsen
from Sydbank wrote in a note to clients.
The Danish central bank's policy is aimed at keeping the
crown within a narrow band against the euro. On Friday it traded
around 7.4370 per euro, the strongest level since July 2012,
some distance from the central parity rate of 7.46038.
During the last three months, the central bank spent 6.9
billion Danish crowns ($1.2 billion) as it tried to keep the
currency stable.
"I think they have intervened further in December, but I'm
of the opinion that they will wait to cut rates until after the
next interest rate meeting at the ECB," Jan Storup Nielsen from
Nordea said. The next meeting is due on Jan. 22.
The central bank cut its CD rate, the returns commercial
banks get for parking their money with it for one week, to minus
0.05 percent on Sept 4 -- charging banks to park their money
there, tracking the ECB's cut to minus 0.2 percent in the
overnight deposit rate.
Banks in the euro area have taken barely more than half the
400 billion euros ($498 billion) of loans on offer from the ECB
this year.
This has prompted expectations of additional monetary policy
measures from the ECB which has driven euro area money market
rates lower, widening the spread against the Danish equivalent.
That in turn has made it more attractive for investors to
buy Danish securities and has strengthened the crown.
The Danish central bank manages the crown through market
interventions before moving interest rates. Traditionally it has
spent 10-20 billion crowns over a short period before resorting
to a unilateral rate change.
($1 = 0.8030 euros)
($1 = 5.9718 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)