By Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen
| COPENHAGEN, June 6
COPENHAGEN, June 6 The public offering of Danish
retailer Matas, the country's first in two years, is
expected to be followed by up to five new listings this year,
market experts said.
An 11 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's main
index since the start of the year has helped
increase investors' appetite for shares and improve the
prospects for potential stock offerings.
"We hope for and expect around a handful of new companies to
be listed this year," said chief executive of Nasdaq OMX
Copenhagen, Bjorn Sibbern.
The Danish government confirmed a few months ago that state
owned Dong Energy was among those in line for an
initial public offering (IPO) "when conditions were viewed as
attractive".
"I think we are standing at the beginning of a public market
which will be much more active in Denmark and in the Nordic
countries in the next 24 months," said head of corporate and
institutional banking at Danske Bank, Mikael Ericson.
Among others eyeing up possible flotations is Welltec
, developer of well technology and solutions for the
oil and gas industry.
"A listing is an option in the future," said Welltec's Chief
Financial Officer, Jesper Helmuth Larsen, adding the company had
not yet initiated the process but was monitoring the market.
Also facilities group ISS said in February it
was looking at an IPO "within a few years".
Its initial plan to list on the Copenhagen stock exchange
was pulled in March 2011 because of volatile market conditions.
"There are a number of companies that are ready, and have
been ready for a long time," said head of the Danish Venture
Capital and Private Equity Association (DVCA), Jannick Nytoft.
"The stock exchange is behaving nicely and is on the rise,
and that makes it more attractive in terms of pricing and in
terms of an IPO," Nytoft said.
MATAS FIRST IN LINE
The country's biggest health and beauty products retailer,
Matas, said last week it was contemplating an IPO as it wanted
to raise money to support future growth, confirming an earlier
Reuters story.
Matas is expected to list within weeks, according to
sources, selling some of the existing shares held by the
company's two main shareholders CVC Capital Partners
which paid 5.2 billion crowns in 2007 for a 66 percent
stake in Matas and former store owners who hold a 28.6 percent
stake.
"Matas is a really good case to open the Danish IPO market
again because it is not a cyclical business," said Jorgen
Hoholt, head of corporate and institutional banking in Nordea
Bank Denmark, who expects two to three more listings this year.
The most recent listing on the Copenhagen exchange was of
Danish bank Danske Andelskassers Bank in July 2011,
whose stock has risen three percent since the start of 2013 but
is still down 66 percent from its listing price.
Many investors ran for cover following the debut of Danish
jewellery maker Pandora in 2010. The company's
shares lost over 80 percent in less than a year following a
failed strategy that priced its jewellery too high for core
customers.
Two weeks ago, the majority shareholder of Pandora grabbed
the opportunity to sell about 10 percent of shares in the
company to institutional investors.
The plan was announced shortly after Pandora's shares topped
210 Danish crowns ($36.86) for the first time in two years,
matching the share price at which the company was introduced to
the stock market.