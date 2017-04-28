COPENHAGEN Denmark's public prosecutor's office said on Friday it had charged six men with allowing themselves to be recruited by Islamic State and fighting for the militant group in Syria.

Across Europe, from Sweden to Britain, governments are locked in a struggle to tame a threat from Islamist militants that has thrown into sharp focus their difficulties integrating Muslim minorities.

In two other separate cases, Denmark has stripped two men of their citizenship and sentenced them to prison after inciting terrorism and fighting for Islamic State in Syria.

State attorney Lise-Lotte Nilas said the charges included permitting themselves to be recruited by a terror organisation.

"We have six men in Denmark, against whom I believe there are grounds to lay charges of violating terror provisions in the penal code," Nilas said.

The six men, who are currently held on remand, were either Danish citizens or foreigners resident in Denmark, the prosecutor said.

The charges could carry prison sentences of more than four years.

