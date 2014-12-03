BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Dec 3 The main shareholders in Danish business services firm ISS sold 13.5 percent of the company's existing stock for 4.1 billion Danish crowns ($682 million), the company said on Wednesday.
The shareholders, private equity firm EQT and funds advised by Goldman Sachs, had planned to sell 18.6 million shares in a book-building process, but decided later on Tuesday to increase this to 25 million shares.
At a price of 162 Danish crowns each, the shares in the placement were sold at a 4 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price of 169.2 crowns per share.
($1 = 6.0106 Danish crown) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens)
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.