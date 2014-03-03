COPENHAGEN, March 3 Danish outsourcing firm ISS
A/S aims to raise 8 billion Danish crowns ($1.5
billion) through an initial public offering (IPO) of stock in
March.
The company set a price range of between 140 Danish crowns
and 175 crowns on shares in the IPO, putting a value of up to
31.7 billion crowns on the company. The shares will be listed on
Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen later in March, the company said in a
statement on Monday.
"Since we announced our intention to launch an IPO, we have
received very positive feedback from both potential investors
and other stakeholders," Chief Executive Jeff Gravenhorst said
in the statement.
Private equity company EQT and Goldman Sachs together
holds 73 percent of ISS, after the Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan (OTTP) and KIRKBI, which invests funds from the family
behind Lego toys, injected 500 million euros ($685 million) for
a combined 26 percent stake in 2012.
In connection with the IPO, a partial sell-down of 1 million
existing shares will be undertaken by EQT Partners and Goldman
Sachs.
Previous plans to list ISS, in 2007 and 2011, were dropped
because of shaky stock markets. ($1 = 5.4031 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Holmes)