COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Denmark's central bank
said on Tuesday that debt issuance for the central government
this year would emphasise longer maturities to take advantage of
low long-term interest rates.
Denmark's basic issuance strategy for government bond
issuance is to build up liquid series on the basis of a 40-20-40
percentage distribution between the two-year, five-year and
10-year maturity segments.
"In view of the low long-term yields and to maintain low
interest-rate sensitivity and refinancing risk, the strategy is
to issue a larger share in the longer maturity segments in
2012," the Nationalbank said in a statement.
It did not specify what share of the total issuance this
year would be in longer maturities, but repeated a figure of 28
billion Danish crowns ($5.00 billion) for domestic bond issuance
this year -- unchanged from an estimate given in January.
($1 = 5.6037 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher)