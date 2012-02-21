* CBank flags higher proportion of longer bonds

* Will also advance-fund 2013 borrowing needs

* Danish sovereign debt yields undercutting Bunds (Recasts, adds details)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 21 Denmark will take advantage of ultra-low interest rates to sell a higher proportion of longer dated government bonds this year and front-load debt issuance, its central bank said on Tuesday.

Denmark is rated at a top-notch AAA by all three main credit agencies and demand for its debt has risen in recent months as investors, mindful of risks associated with the euro zone debt crisis, have looked to diversify away from euro-dominated assets.

The country, which also boasts a central government debt rate of just 23 percent of economic output, saw its borrowing costs fall to historic lows late last year, with the yield gap with German Bunds - the benchmark for the euro zone - turning negative towards year-end.

At the end of 2011 it also sold three- and six-month bills at negative yields for the first time, with investors paying for the privilege of lending the country money.

"In view of the low long-term yields and to maintain low interest-rate sensitivity and refinancing risk, the strategy is to issue a larger share in the longer maturity segments in 2012," the Nationalbank said in a statement.

The central bank said that would mean a greater proportion of 10-year bonds, which traded at a yield of 1.891 percent at 1445 GMT, 6 basis points lower than Bunds.

Denmark's core issuance strategy involves building up a 40:20:40 percent distribution between two-year, five-year and 10-year maturity segments.

The central bank did not say how this proportion would change, but gave a target of 75 billion Danish crowns ($13.4 billion) for 2012 bond issuance that includes advance funding for its 2013 borrowing requirements.

The domestic financing requirement for this year is 28 billion crowns, it said.

By the beginning of February, Denmark had issued just under 20 billion crowns of sovereign bonds, mainly in 10-year and 30-year maturities.

It said it would introduce a new inflation-linked bond due in 2023 in the first half of this year to supplement key on-the-run bond issues.

"There is increasing demand from the Danish pension sector for inflation-linked assets," the bank said. "The strategy is to build up the series to at least 20 billion crowns over the coming years."

On its T-bill programme, the bank said it aimed to maintain outstanding volumes of around 44 billion crowns.

($1 = 5.6037 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher and Mette Fraende; Editing by John Stonestreet)