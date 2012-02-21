* CBank flags higher proportion of longer bonds
COPENHAGEN, Feb 21 Denmark will take
advantage of ultra-low interest rates to sell a higher
proportion of longer dated government bonds this year and
front-load debt issuance, its central bank said on Tuesday.
Denmark is rated at a top-notch AAA by all three main credit
agencies and demand for its debt has risen in recent months as
investors, mindful of risks associated with the euro zone debt
crisis, have looked to diversify away from euro-dominated
assets.
The country, which also boasts a central government debt
rate of just 23 percent of economic output, saw its borrowing
costs fall to historic lows late last year, with the yield gap
with German Bunds - the benchmark for the euro zone - turning
negative towards year-end.
At the end of 2011 it also sold three- and six-month bills
at negative yields for the first time, with investors paying for
the privilege of lending the country money.
"In view of the low long-term yields and to maintain low
interest-rate sensitivity and refinancing risk, the strategy is
to issue a larger share in the longer maturity segments in
2012," the Nationalbank said in a statement.
The central bank said that would mean a greater proportion
of 10-year bonds, which traded at a yield of 1.891 percent at
1445 GMT, 6 basis points lower than Bunds.
Denmark's core issuance strategy involves building up a
40:20:40 percent distribution between two-year, five-year and
10-year maturity segments.
The central bank did not say how this proportion would
change, but gave a target of 75 billion Danish crowns ($13.4
billion) for 2012 bond issuance that includes advance funding
for its 2013 borrowing requirements.
The domestic financing requirement for this year is 28
billion crowns, it said.
By the beginning of February, Denmark had issued just under
20 billion crowns of sovereign bonds, mainly in 10-year and
30-year maturities.
It said it would introduce a new inflation-linked bond due
in 2023 in the first half of this year to supplement key
on-the-run bond issues.
"There is increasing demand from the Danish pension
sector for inflation-linked assets," the bank said. "The
strategy is to build up the series to at least 20 billion crowns
over the coming years."
On its T-bill programme, the bank said it aimed to maintain
outstanding volumes of around 44 billion crowns.
($1 = 5.6037 Danish crowns)
