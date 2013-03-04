Microsoft's Skype draws inspiration from Snapchat in big redesign
SAN FRANCISCO You can add Skype to the growing list of services copying features straight from Snapchat.
COPENHAGEN Denmark wants Microsoft to pay 5.8 billion Danish crowns in back taxes in one of the biggest tax cases in the country's history, local media reported on Monday.
The Danish tax authority is in negotiations with Microsoft over unpaid taxes stemming from the 10.8 billion-crown takeover of Danish software company Navision in 2002, Danish Radio DR said, quoting unnamed sources.
The tax authority claims Microsoft sold the rights to Navision's successful business planning software, now under the name of Dynamics NAV, at below market value to a subsidiary in Ireland, DR said.
As a result the tax authority is claiming 5.8 billion crowns in back taxes and interest from sales of Dynamics NAV, the public service radio broadcaster said.
A Microsoft representative in Denmark declined to comment on the report as did the Danish tax authority.
The Danish government proposed in February to gradually lower the corporate tax rate to 22 percent from 25 percent, while corporate tax in Ireland can be as low as 12.5 percent, depending on the type of business.
A recent U.S. government report said U.S. multinational companies reported 43 percent of their overseas profits in tax havens like Bermuda, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland in 2008.
BRUSSELS Social media companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube have stepped up both the speed and number of removals of hate speech on their platforms in response to pressure from the European Union to do more to tackle the issue, according to the results of an EU evaluation.