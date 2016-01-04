COPENHAGEN Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Monday Europe needs to take collective decisions to protect external borders, having imposed temporary passport checks at its border with Germany.

"We have been pushing and pushing for a European solution," Rasmussen said on a press meeting in Copenhagen.

Denmark imposed temporary border control to Germany as of 1100 GMT on Monday, fearing an influx of migrants as Swedish controls came into place.

"This is a clear signal that Europe now needs to take decisions which can protect the external borders," Rasmussen said.

