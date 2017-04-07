COPENHAGEN, April 7 Denmark's government aims to
raise the maximum penalty for money laundering to eight years in
prison from the current six years, Justice Minister Soren Pape
Poulsen told lawmakers on Friday.
The right-wing minority government would now negotiate with
other parties to win support for the proposal, which includes
tighter regulation and control of the banking sector.
"Such crimes weaken public confidence in the financial
industry," Pape Poulsen told a parliamentary committee.
The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) and the
State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime
have recently investigated several suspected case of money
laundering.
(Reporting by Erik Matzen; editing by Terje Solsvik/Mark
Heinrich)