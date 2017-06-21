COPENHAGEN, June 21 Denmark will raise its
minimum penalty for money laundering and will extend punishment
to anyone who avoids reporting possible money laundering, tax
evasion or financing of terrorism, the government said
Wednesday.
Under a proposed law, the minimum penalty will be raised to
eight years from the current six years. Bankers, lawyers and
advisors will also be punished more severely under the new law.
The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority will be given the
authority to remove members of a board or management team of
financial institutions or to revoke a bank's license if they are
found guilty, it said.
The initiative will also tighten another law, which was
approved in December and comes into effect this month, under
which the FSA plans tougher scrutiny of how banks assess the
risk of money laundering.
The minority government announced the new law after reaching
an agreement with opposition party.
The new legislation, which will be adopted in parliament in
the autumn, comes after possible incidents of money laundering
involving Scandinavia's two largest banks, Nordea and
Danske Bank.
The two banks were investigated by authorities in Moldova
and Latvia for possible money laundering between 2011 and 2014
through their overseas branches, according to the Danish
newspaper Berlingske. Both banks said they were cooperating in
the investigations.
