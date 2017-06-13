By Teis Jensen
| COPENHAGEN, June 13
COPENHAGEN, June 13 Denmark's Financial Services
Authority plans tougher scrutiny of how banks assess the risk of
money laundering when a new law to combat the crime comes into
effect this month, the regulator told Reuters.
The FSA will "fairly quickly" check whether banks have set
up the more in-depth risk assessments of customers, products,
services, transactions and geographical areas that the new law
orders them to, deputy Director General Thomas Brenoe said.
Banks operating in Denmark, including market leader Danske
Bank and Stockholm-based Nordea, have
boosted staff levels at anti-money-laundering (AML) units in
preparation for the legislation.
"Normally when we've done inspections we've looked at the
banks' AML efforts from A to Z, but we just might do it
differently this time around and start by checking their risk
assessments," Brenoe said in a telephone interview.
The FSA will most thoroughly examine whether each bank has
factored in the risks that apply specifically to it, Brenoe
said.
"Worst case would be if a compliance lawyer has just written
down some sort of standard risk assessment, altogether detached
from the business, just to comply with the law," he added.
Danske Bank said it focused extensively on combating money
laundering but added it could not yet comment in-depth on its
efforts.
"The whole AML-field has great focus in Danske Bank and
we're continuously adapting the number of employees to the area
as needed," a spokesman for the bank said.
"We can confirm that we in Nordea have manned up
significantly within both AML and compliance over the last
couple of years," a spokesman for that bank said, declining to
elaborate.
The Danish government aims to raise the maximum penalty for
money laundering to eight years in prison from six years
currently, Justice Minister Soren Pape Poulsen told lawmakers on
in April. His proposal will be discussed in parliament after the
summer break.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Jon
Boyle)