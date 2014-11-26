COPENHAGEN Nov 26 The Danish Financial Services Authority (FSA) plans to tighten guidelines for mortgage lenders, which were first proposed in September, according to a confidential memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The guidelines, known as 'the supervisory diamond', aim to limit adjustable-rate and interest-only loans, which are hugely popular but also seen by rating agencies as an Achilles heel of the $419 billion mortgage bond market, Europe's second-largest.

"We expect to be able to issue the final version of the supervisory diamond next week," Ulrik Nodgaard, director general of the Danish FSA, told Reuters. The guidelines would come into effect in 2018 and others in 2020.

Adjustable-rate loans, or 'flex-loans', have provided low interest rates for homeowners since their introduction in 1996 because of investor appetite for the bonds at annual refinancing auctions, especially during the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

However, ratings agencies considered the auctions, which at times sold more than $100 billion in bonds, a risk to mortgage lenders should international debt markets freeze up.

Out of 1,446 billion crowns ($242.1 billion) of total mortgage loans for homeowners by end-September, 869 billion crowns had one-year adjustable rate terms and 813 billion crowns were interest-only loans. Both types can be applied to one loan.

A bill passed in February to reduce refinancing risks has already prompted mortgage lenders to offer loans that are adjusted twice a year based on market reference rates, instead of auctions.

Many homeowners have also skipped one-year adjustable rate loans, known as F1s, to take advantage of historically low coupon rates on conventional 30-year mortgages of only 2.5 percent.

Only two percent of new loans for homeowners are now F1s, down from 35 percent just seven months ago at Nykredit, Europe's biggest issuer of covered bonds.

Danish household debt is among the world's highest, around 290 percent of disposable income and 140 percent of gross domestic product, mainly in mortgages. But Danish households also hold assets double the value of their liabilities, including substantial pension savings, said rating agency Moody's.

The low interest rates on mortgage bonds have led Danish pension funds to look for alternative investments. That has made room for foreign investors, who have doubled their share of the bonds to almost 20 percent during the last five years. .

Some are worried foreign investors - considered less loyal - could destabilise the 220 year-old Danish mortgage market.

(1 US dollar = 5.9736 Danish crown) (Editing by Larry King)