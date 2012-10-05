(Adds quotes, details, background)

* Says property, agriculture sectors not seen worsening

* Sees Danish loan losses levelling off

COPENHAGEN, Oct 5 The head of retail banking for Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, said on Friday he sees loan losses in Denmark stabilising as the country's troubled real estate and agriculture sectors may have seen their worst.

Danish banks have been stung by bad debts from a burst property bubble and rising writedowns on loans to struggling farmers while bank profits have taken a hit after regulators tightened writedown rules in April this year.

Michael Rasmussen, also the head of Nordea in Denmark, said Denmark still represented a tough market due to low interest rates and a sluggish economy. New loan loss provision rules in the country have also been harsher than other Nordic markets, he said.

Nordea reported a 96 million euro ($124.9 million) net loan loss in the second quarter, almost half the group's total net loan losses.

"I think and hope it will level out," he said, regarding bank provisions for loan losses in Denmark.

"I think some of the risk areas we have faced in Denmark the last couple of years, in real estate, agriculture and with small and medium businesses, I don't see that turning more sour actually," he said. "I think it is probably more of a technical thing with the new loan loss rules."

Denmark is recovering slowly from its deepest economic crisis since World War Two but remains the weakest-performing economy in the Nordic region, held back by sluggish private consumption.

Things could be looking up, however.

Denmark's government raised its 2013 forecast for economic growth to 1.7 percent in August. Bank income may improve later this year if the central bank tightens monetary policy.

Earlier this week, the central bank said it became a net buyer of the Danish crown for the first time since March 2011. The purchases were seen by the market as a first step towards a rate hike later this year. nL6E8L2KRH

($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)