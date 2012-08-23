* Danes gather seabed and depth data for Arctic claim
By John Acher
COPENHAGEN, Aug 23 Scientists gathering data to
underpin a claim by Denmark to a vast Arctic Ocean tract
including the North Pole have harvested crucial new information
about the seabed and toasted their arrival at the pole with
sparkling wine.
Denmark is pressing ahead with its claim to the area - which
is thought to hold untapped oil and gas and is likely to offer
new shipping lanes as ice recedes - in the teeth of rival claims
from Russia and Canada.
Denmark and its semi-autonomous dependency Greenland are
preparing to file a claim to an area extending north of
Greenland and encompassing the pole under the United Nations
Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) by November 2014.
Much depends on whether Copenhagen can obtain data showing
that the Lomonosov Ridge, an underwater formation stretching
1,800 km (1,118 miles) across the pole, is an extension of
Greenland's land mass.
"We had a critical gap in the bathymetric (water depth)
data, and we have covered that now," Christian Marcussen, the
expedition's chief scientist, told Reuters by satellite phone
from the Swedish icebreaker "Oden" at the North Pole.
The 45-day expedition, which set out at the end of July,
reached the pole on Wednesday and spent the night there, but
left no flag behind on the ice when it resumed its voyage on
Thursday.
The 17-man expedition team, travelling with about 50 other
scientists from Swedish and other research projects, raised a
toast to its success with sparkling wine and posed for a group
photo with Danish, Greenlandic and other flags on the drifting
ice.
But Marcussen said the custom of posing alongside the flags
of all the nationalities that made up the international research
team was not meant as a political statement, and was only
intended to emphasise cooperation.
LOW KEY APPROACH
The Danes' low-key approach contrasted with a Russian
mission five years ago which courted controversy by using a
miniature submarine to plant a Russian flag on the seabed at the
pole, a move which drew accusations of imperialism.
"We do not go in for that kind of symbolic warfare, we do
not think it is very useful," said Klaus Holm, Denmark's Arctic
ambassador. "We don't have a submarine to plant a Danish flag,
and we would rather use our resources to gather the data."
Denmark has played down the idea that the race to claim the
pole could trigger conflict. It says diplomacy will prevail, and
that states with rival claims are committed to negotiating
through established channels.
"There might be overlapping legitimate claims which all have
scientific backing," Holm said.
This year's Danish expedition is the third in a series of
voyages that began in 2007 to gather data to support a claim to
the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS),
which assesses the scientific validity of such claims.
Denmark has identified five potential claim areas off
Greenland and the Faroe Islands - both parts of the Kingdom of
Denmark - and has already submitted claims for areas north and
south of the Faroes and for two areas south of Greenland.
The fifth area, probably the most sensitive part of any
future claim, is roughly 150,000 square kilometres (58,000 sq
miles) extending north from Greenland and encompassing the North
Pole.
Despite a record thaw of sea ice in the Arctic, the
expedition vessel has had to break through thick ice to gather
seismic and sea depth data.
"In patches measurements were simply impossible and
cancelled ... Equipment has been damaged by the ice so it has
not been a piece of cake," said Martin Breum, a journalist and
author travelling with the mission.
Once claims are submitted, it is likely to take years or
even decades for the CLCS to issue a report, and only after that
could negotiations between states begin, Holm said.
The Oden left the pole on Thursday afternoon. "We are now
struggling through heavy ice towards Siberia," Breum said.
