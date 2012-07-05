COPENHAGEN, July 5 Danish Underground Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North Sea fell about 0.3 percent in June from the previous month, operator A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday.

Oil and condensate output fell to 179,700 barrels per day (bpd) in June from 180,200 bpd in May, Maersk said in a statement. A year ago in June, production was 197,400 bpd.

DUC exports of natural gas fell to 400 million cubic metres from 440 million in May and was down from 470 million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.

DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and Britain.

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership.#

(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)