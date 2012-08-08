COPENHAGEN Aug 8 The Danish Underground Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North Sea fell about 4 percent in July from the previous month, operator A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday.

Oil and condensate output fell to 172,200 barrels per day (bpd) in July from 180,000 bpd in June, Maersk said in a statement. A year ago in July, production was 187,300 bpd.

DUC exports of natural gas fell to 360 million cubic metres in July from 400 million in June but were up from 310 million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.

DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and Britain.

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership.# (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)