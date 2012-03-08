COPENHAGEN, March 8 Danish Underground
Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North
Sea rose about 7 percent in February from the previous month,
operator A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday.
Oil and condensate output rose to 188,400 barrels per
day (bpd) in February from 175,700 bpd in January, Maersk said
in a statement. A year ago in February, production was 198,200
bpd.
DUC exports of natural gas fell to 460 million cubic
metres from 510 million in the previous month and were down as
well from 510 million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.
DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from
Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the
third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and
Britain.
Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39
percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent
and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Mark Potter)