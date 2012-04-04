COPENHAGEN, April 4 Danish Underground
Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North
Sea fell about 6.5 percent in March from the previous month,
operator A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday.
Oil and condensate output fell to 176,100 barrels per
day (bpd) in March from 188,400 bpd in February, Maersk said in
a statement. A year ago in March, production was 189,500 bpd.
"Production is expected to increase in April to the same
level as February, Maersk said.
DUC exports of natural gas fell to 450 million cubic
metres from 460 million in February and was down from 540
million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.
DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from
Denmark's North Sea fields. Denmark is the third-biggest
producer in western Europe after Norway and Britain.
Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39
percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent
and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Anthony Barker)