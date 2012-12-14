COPENHAGEN Dec 14 Denmark's central bank
pledged on Friday to increase liquidity in the money market if
next year's pension transfers cause excessive fluctuations in
the market, it said in a statement.
Denmark is introducing a new pension scheme from next year
and will allow people to transfer across their current savings
if they pay a preferential 37.3 percent tax when they transfer
it, instead of the 40 percent tax rate that would be charged
later on the current scheme.
Although the government expects only a fraction of those
eligible to take advantage of the offer, forecasting receipts of
about 5 billion Danish crowns ($880 million), analysts said
there was the potential for the transfer to generate extra tax
receipts of up to 175 billion crowns.
Those receipts would be drained from the money market, which
could cause a squeeze and push up money market interest rates.
"If the net position is reduced to an extent where there is
a risk of unintended changes in money market rates, Danmarks
Nationalbank will, due to the fixed exchange rate policy, add
liquidity to the extent needed," the bank said in a statement.
It said it was unclear when and how much revenue the pension
scheme transfer would generate.
"Large revenue can lead to a considerable reduction of the
monetary policy counterparties' net position towards Danmarks
Nationalbank," it said.
The government said if the actual revenue from the transfers
exceeds its target, it will use the cash to pay down debt.
($1 = 5.7006 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)