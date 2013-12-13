COPENHAGEN Dec 13 Six Danish pension funds have
decided to leave the private organisation behind the U.N.-backed
Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) because of what they
say are problems of corporate governance within the
organisation.
The PRI Initiative is an international network of investors
working together to put into practice six principles for
responsible investment. The principles relate to environmental,
social and corporate governance issues.
"Despite numerous attempts to improve the conditions within
PRI, we must, unfortunately, acknowledge that these attempts
have not been successful," the six pension investors wrote in a
joint statement on Friday.
"We will continue to be dedicated supporters of the six
principles on which the organisation was originally founded."
ATP, Industriens Pension, PensionDanmark, PFA Pension, PKA
and Sampension said they did not think that PRI lived up to
basic requirements for good corporate governance, and wanted
democracy in the organisation to be restored.
With total assets worth more than 600 billion Danish crowns
($110.6 billion) ATP ranks among the largest pension investors
in Europe. PFA Pension is Denmark's biggest commercial pension
fund, administering assets worth 370 billion crowns.
A spokesperson for Principles for Responsible Investment
declined to comment. PRI's website says it has more than 1,200
signatories, with combined assets under management of more than
$34 trillion, or more than 15 percent of the world's investable
assets.
($1 = 5.4247 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)