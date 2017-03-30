COPENHAGEN, March 30 Denmark's government wants
to strengthen supervision of Danish pension funds to reflect
their increased investments in alternative assets such as wind
farms and infrastructure projects, it said on Thursday.
Alternative investments are often more complex and risky
than traditional investments such as bonds, business minister
Brian Mikkelsen said in a statement.
The liberal minority government will therefore seek
parliamentary backing to allocate more resources to the Danish
Financial Services Authority (FSA), he said.
Danish pension funds have been lobbying against a proposal
from the FSA that would force them to give customers detailed
forecasts on future payout and risk, offering instead to set
standards themselves.
