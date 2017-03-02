BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
COPENHAGEN, March 2 PFA, Denmark's biggest commercial pension fund with 450 billion crowns ($63.7 billion) under management, expects to triple its investments in alternative assets to up to 65 billion in three to four years, its chief investment officer (CIO) told Reuters.
* With the expansion into alternative assets, such as infrastructure projects, renewable energy projects and forests, the pension fund hopes to earn a higher and more stable return compared to the continuously low interest rate levels on bonds, CIO Henrik Nohr Poulsen said in a telephone interview
* During the last year PFA has hired five additional specialists to manage its alternative investments and now has a total of seven specialists in the area, he added
* The fund is looking into projects within infrastructure, ports and renewable energy at home and abroad, Poulsen said
* PFA has experienced disappointments within wind farm projects due to the drop in the market price of electricity, he added
* PFA expects its total investments to increase to 600 billion crowns by 2020, Poulsen said
($1 = 7.0623 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Erik Matzen, editing by Teis Jensen and Terje Solsvik)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.